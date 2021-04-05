MOUSA - Muslims of USA - Joins 400 Other Organizations

MOUSA – Muslims of USA- JOINS 400 ORGANIZATIONS TO UNITE IN A WORLDWIDE VIGIL TO REMEMBER THE VICTIMS OF THE ATLANTA SHOOTING

MOUSA – Muslims of USA joined a Worldwide Vigil on Friday, March 26th–in support of the #StopAsianHate National Day of Action and Healing--and to unite as a global community in paying respects to the eight victims killed in the Atlanta shooting, to promote communal healing and hope in the face of heightened violence that has traumatized the entire Asian American community, and to call for solidarity under a banner of anti-racism.



The Atlanta shooting, which killed eight people, including six women of Korean and Chinese descent, took place on March 16, 2021, amidst a sharp spike in anti-Asian sentiment and hate crimes since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States last year. The research released by reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate revealed nearly 3,800 incidents against Asian Americans, 68% towards women, since March 19, 2020.

“We were proud to participate in this beautiful ceremony that brought together communities of all backgrounds and creeds to find solace in our collective grief. Out of this tragedy, opportunity can arise for all of us to fight against racism and violence together. We stand with our Asian American friends during this difficult time, and commit to supporting the community,” said Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, Chair of MOUSA.

“Muslims around the globe, especially in the West, have and are going through similar experiences so we do understand the pain and suffering the victims are going through,” said Azfar Haque, a member of the Muslim Community of Atlanta.

There are over 1.9 billion Muslims around the globe. Our holy book Quran teaches us “whosoever kills a person ... it shall be as if he has killed all mankind" Verse 5:32.

“Consistent with the values of Islam, our prayers are with the families of the victims and everyone gathered today to grieve and try to find solace together. We will stand together against hate, against racism, against sexism, against violence, including gender-based violence—and stand up for justice, for love, for healing,” said Rahim Shah Akhunkhail.

This vigil was part of numerous events taking place on March 26th, which was promoted as the #StopAsianHate National Day of Action and Healing, by Asian American Congressional leaders and civic organizations, with the support of President Joe Biden. March 26th is significant, as it is when the first U.S. law on naturalization, the Naturalization Act of 1790, was enacted to limit citizenship to only “free, White persons.”

Visit http://326vigil.org for the full recording of the event and full list of supporting organizations including http://www.muslimsofusa.org

Media contact info: Rahim Shah Akhunkhail - 770-572-4142 - info@muslimsofusa.org



