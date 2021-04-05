XpresSpa Group Announces New Rapid Antigen Test on Select Delta Air Lines Flights to Italy from New York - John F. Kennedy International Airport

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a health and wellness holding company, today announced the addition of a new rapid antigen test as part of an expanded COVID-19 testing line up. As part of this pilot, XpresCheck has signed an agreement with Delta Air Lines to administer this test to customers traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Milan Malpensa and Rome –Fiumicino International Airports starting last week.



“This new single-use rapid antigen test is an important addition to our line up, as it is more economical and easy to administer, allowing us to test more passengers faster,” said XpresSpa CEO Doug Satzman. “XpresCheck’s agreement with Delta Air Lines to administer rapid antigen testing to customers traveling from New York JFK’s XpresCheck’s Terminal 4 helps increase traveler safety and restore confidence in airline travel in a more efficient way at XpresCheck sites.”

The airline’s COVID-tested flights allow customers eligible to travel to Italy to avoid the mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival, following a rigorous testing protocol before and after travel. The flights to Milan will initially operate four times per week beginning April 1 before moving to five times per week on April 12 and daily in May. Flights to Rome will operate three times per week in April and May, before increasing to five times per week starting May 25. The program gives customers the reassurance to fly more safely while vaccination efforts against COVID-19 roll out worldwide.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at eleven locations in nine airports: Boston Logan International Airport (2), Denver International Airport, Dulles International Airport, JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Reagan National Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations relating to our new XpresCheck™ concept, being able to expand testing to other communicable diseases as well as administer vaccinations for the seasonal flu, our positioning to be part of the national rollout of various COVID-19 vaccinations, the degree to which our public testing model assists passengers meet testing requirements in select states and countries, our ability to identify and gain access to the latest and best COVID-19 testing methodologies and equipment, and our overall ability to manage the regulatory challenges associated with this business line. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Raphael Gross

ir@xpresspagroup.com

(203) 682-8253

Media:

Julie Ferguson

Julie@jfprmedia.com

(312) 385-0098