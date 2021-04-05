BioRestorative Therapies Announces Appointment of Nickolay V. Kukekov, Ph.D to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company” or “BioRestorative”) (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced the appointment of Nickolay V. Kukekov to the BioRestorative Board of Directors, effective March 18th, 2021.



“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kukekov to the BioRestorative Board,” said Lance Alstodt, CEO of BioRestorative. “Dr. Kukekov’s deep experience in the Emerging Growth Lifesciences sector, his proven abilities within the capital markets and strong background in regenerative medicine will be invaluable to us at this stage in our evolution and beyond. Dr. Kukekov shares our vision to become the dominant industry participant within the multi-billion dollar sectors in which our technologies reside. Dr. Kukekov has spent decades assembling the critical components to building successful biotech companies grow from inception to commercialization. He is uniquely qualified to serve on our Board and assist us in exploring all of our strategic and financial alternatives.”

“I am very thankful to the entire BioResorative team for giving me this opportunity. I passionately believe that, with the Company’s novel stem cell approach to treat degenerated spine discs, as well as various metabolic disorders, we will become the leader in stem cell-based therapies and will provide a much-needed help to millions of those who suffer. I am determined to be very actively involved in helping to execute the Company’s financial and corporate objectives, raise capital for its Phase 2 clinical study and gain listing on Nasdaq or NYSE American.”

Dr. Kukekov is currently a Senior Managing Director at Paulson Investment Company. In the last 15+ years on Wall Street, he has held a number of healthcare investment banking positions. He was a founding partner at Highline Research Advisors, served as a Managing Director at Summer Street Research Partners, was a Managing Director at Paramount BioCapital and was a Vice President at Rodman and Renshaw.

Dr. Kukekov received his undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder in molecular, cellular and developmental biology and his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons in New York. Dr. Kukekov holds a number of research scholarship awards and has authored peer review publications.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing a cell-based therapy candidate to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

