SideDrawer Appoints Mark Notten and Phil Dias to Advisory Board, Enters into Consulting Agreement

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SideDrawer, the API-first client-facing document collaboration platform, is pleased to appoint Mark Notten and Phil Dias to its Advisory Board, and has entered into a consulting agreement with their company Silver Peak Associates for operational, compliance, and enterprise delivery expertise on an ongoing basis.



“Mark and Phil, as Co-Founders and Executives of Tier1 Financial Solutions, have built and scaled a true SaaS enterprise business on the Salesforce platform that has transformed Capital Markets and Investment Banking CRM. With their help, guidance and contribution, I have no doubt SideDrawer will exceed all expectations,” said J. Gaston Siri, CEO & Co-Founder of SideDrawer.

Mark and Phil both exited the day-to-day operations after setting the stage for Tier1’s next growth phase with a US$34 million financing, which included participation from Wavecrest Growth Partners, Salesforce Ventures and MassMutual Ventures. Mark maintains his role as a member of the Board of Directors at Tier1, and Phil continues as a Board Advisor.

“We founded Tier1 with a vision of improving client insights and collaborative engagement to transform the Capital Markets CRM space. We are extremely proud that Tier1 was able to improve business efficiency for leading Capital Markets and Investment Banking firms,” said Mark Notten. “I see a similar opportunity with SideDrawer’s approach to secure document collaboration. There is a need for a platform to power the next phase of digital transformation between professional services firms and their clients. The bar has been raised on the user experience, secure collaboration and the ability to embed intelligent workflows that are customized using APIs. SideDrawer has a unique offering that is delivering on this need.”

“What appeals to me is SideDrawer’s exceptional user interface and its flexible architecture, allowing it to cater to the individual professional through its turn-key offering, or the sophisticated enterprise through its powerful APIs,” said Phil Dias. “We are both very impressed with the team and what they have accomplished to date, and are looking forward to supporting their growth.”

“Both Mark and Phil are exceptional individuals, with a strong track record of success. We are very fortunate to be able to leverage their experience building, scaling and servicing large, complex enterprises. Having been in capital markets for two decades, I’m very familiar with the complex needs of these demanding enterprise customers, so their leading position in this hyper-competitive space is truly impressive. Mark and Phil’s support and involvement is a sign of true validation of our API-first approach, and their operational experience will be critical for the next phase of our growth,” said Ali Qureshi, Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder of SideDrawer.

Any business interested in exploring a customizable, client collaboration and engagement platform should contact SideDrawer at hello@sidedrawer.com.

About SideDrawer

SideDrawer is a technology company that focuses on improving the client experience around data collaboration and organization for businesses of all sizes. From a turnkey, client-facing solution for individuals, professionals and SMBs, to APIs for fintechs and enterprises, we aim to improve productivity and increase client engagement, all within a secure environment. With a completely flexible architecture, SideDrawer’s APIs can easily integrate with any enterprise to customize and enhance the web and mobile client experience. For more information, please visit: www.sidedrawer.com or download our mobile apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign up at https://my.sidedrawer.com.

About Silver Peak Associates

Silver Peak Associates is focused on helping growth phase transformational SaaS companies to accelerate their growth, scale their operations and realize their full potential by providing business strategy advisory services and operational best practices expertise. In addition, Silver Peak can help turn ideas into reality using our proven product development offshoring team. For more information, please visit: www.silverpeakassociates.com.

Contact:

Ali Qureshi

+1 855 663 7070

hello@sidedrawer.com