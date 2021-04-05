Potbelly Corporation Appoints Scott Swayne as Chief People Officer

Brings more than 25 years of growth-focused Human Resources Experience to this critical leadership position

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the appointment of Scott Swayne as the Company’s Chief People Officer (“CPO”) effective as of April 26, 2021. In this senior leadership role, Mr. Swayne will report to Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly. Mr. Swayne will lead the Human Resources and People Team in developing and advancing strategic initiatives that further strengthen Potbelly’s dynamic culture and drive best-in-class talent acquisition solutions.



Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly commented, “I’m thrilled to welcome Scott to his new and very critical role at Potbelly. Scott’s results-oriented leadership and 25 years of human resources experience is essential to ensure that the Company attracts and retains top talent as we continue to implement our ‘Traffic-Driven’ Profitability Strategic Plan. The addition of Scott to the executive team further strengthens our new leadership and I am confident that he will be an essential contributor to Potbelly’s focus on driving top-line growth.”

Scott Swayne added, “I am excited to join Potbelly given its strong brand recognition and tradition of providing craveable, high-quality food to its customers. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience, which includes employee engagement, performance management, diversity and inclusion to further advance the Company’s people focused culture of teamwork, integrity and accountability. Bob and the team have done an excellent job bringing Potbelly through extraordinary circumstances and I’m looking forward to being part of the Company’s pivot to longer-term growth.”

Prior to joining Potbelly, Mr. Swayne served as Senior Global Talent Acquisition Director at McCormick & Company where he led the global recruiting team that sourced and hired talent in support of McCormick’s performance and growth agenda. Previously, Mr. Swayne held leadership roles in Human Resources at General Mills, spanning various parts of the business over a 20-year period. Prior to General Mills, Swayne held Human Resources positions at Genesis Systems Group and Abbott.

Mr. Swayne holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) in Business Administration from Illinois Wesleyan University.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with approximately 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

