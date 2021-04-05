Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,837 in the last 365 days.

Otonomy Announces Presentation of OTO-313 Clinical Results at American Neurotology Society Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced the presentation of previously disclosed clinical results from the successful OTO-313 Phase 1/2 trial at the upcoming American Neurotology Society’s 56th Annual Spring Meeting, which is part of the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meeting (COSM), to be held virtually April 7-11, 2021. The oral presentation will be delivered on April 10, 2021 at 5:07 p.m. EDT by Kenneth Maxwell, M.D., a Neurotologist at Piedmont Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Dr. Maxwell was an investigator in the trial.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to present clinical results from the OTO-313 Phase 1/2 trial to the neurotology community during the COSM conference,” said David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy. “Tinnitus is a common condition seen by neurotologists who unfortunately have no approved drug treatments to offer patients. The Phase 2 trial we recently initiated builds on the encouraging Phase 1/2 results and is a significant step forward for this important program.”

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:
Spectrum Science
Chloé-Anne Ramsey
Vice President
404.865.3601
cramsey@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Otonomy Announces Presentation of OTO-313 Clinical Results at American Neurotology Society Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.