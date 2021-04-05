Myovant Sciences Appoints Lauren Merendino as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced the appointment of Lauren Merendino as Chief Commercial Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., effective April 5, 2021. Ms. Merendino brings over 20 years of pharmaceutical and biotech leadership experience to Myovant, with expertise in building and leading commercial teams accompanied by a record of successful product launches. She most recently served as Vice President, Neurological Rare Diseases at Genentech. Ms. Merendino will be a member of Myovant’s Executive Committee, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer David Marek.



“We are thrilled to welcome Lauren, who joins Myovant at a pivotal point following our transition into a commercial-stage company,” said Mr. Marek. “The recent FDA approval in advanced prostate cancer and our upcoming regulatory milestones in uterine fibroids and endometriosis set us up for an exciting path forward. Lauren’s experience of building and leading top-performing commercial teams will be critical in enabling our therapies to reach patients who can benefit the most. I also want to sincerely thank Adele Gulfo for serving as the interim Chief Commercial Officer over the past year and for her continued support as a member of Myovant’s Board of Directors.”

Ms. Merendino is a seasoned commercial leader with experience across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and rare diseases, and across all stages of the product lifecycle. She has played a leadership role in multiple launches, with particular experience in oral therapies and buy-and-bill processes. In her most recent role as Vice President, Neurological Rare Diseases at Genentech, she led the cross-functional team including marketing, sales, market access, medical affairs, and government affairs, overseeing two brands, including the launch of a new treatment for spinal muscular atrophy. Over her tenure at Roche and Genentech, she held a variety of leadership positions spanning national sales, marketing, as well as commercial strategies for molecules in early development and business development deals.

“I am delighted to join Myovant and its highly talented team at this exciting moment in the company’s growth,” said Ms. Merendino. “I believe Myovant has a real opportunity to improve the lives of many women and men, not only with the medicines it is developing but also with its broader commitment to empowering women and men to be active participants in their care journeys.”

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. We have one FDA-approved medicine, ORGOVYX™ (relugolix), for adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. Our lead product candidate, relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), is under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for women with uterine fibroids and is under development for women with endometriosis. We are also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is our majority shareholder. For more information, please visit our website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Crowe

Vice President, Investor Relations

Myovant Sciences, Inc.

+1 (650) 781-9106

investors@myovant.com

Media Contact:

Albert Liao

Director, Corporate Communications

Myovant Sciences, Inc.

+1 (650) 410-3055

media@myovant.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/998fbf55-69c4-4e0b-a79a-aaef43103621



