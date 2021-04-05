EqualLevel To Showcase Procure-to-Pay E-Commerce Marketplace at 2021 SASBO Conference

Online Marketplace Helps School Districts Optimize Savings and Put Money Back into the Classroom

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EqualLevel will be showcasing its Procure-to-Pay e-commerce solution as a Platinum Sponsor of the 2021 SASBO Conference and Discovery Forum, April 20 - 22, 2021 at the IP Resort in Biloxi, MI. With EqualLevel’s Procure-to-Pay (P2P) solution, school districts can quickly deploy a flexible procure-to-pay marketplace that ensures compliance and provides greater access into an approved and fully digital supply network.



From increasing transparency, efficiency, and value for money, EqualLevel provides a single site to access all approved contracts with a consistent shopping experience across punchout storefronts. In addition, the EqualLevel Savings Advisor (ELSA) is powered by artificial intelligence that automatically optimizes spending and comparison shops punchout items for the best savings. ELSA delivered over $500,000 in hard dollar savings to school districts across the country in 2020.

As schools continue to adapt to the education budget crisis created by the pandemic, districts can no longer afford the inefficiencies and cost of manual, paper-based requisitioning, ordering, invoice reconciliation, and payment processes.

“We are working with several school districts in the Southeast and across the country to help them unify their districts under a single, intuitive marketplace delivered in the cloud,” said Eric Gould, North American Director of Sales at EqualLevel. “We look forward to showcasing our solution for digitizing the procurement process with attendees of SASBO so they can increase their operational efficiency and put more dollars back into the classroom.”

EqualLevel will also be presenting at SASBO with the Lee County School District on “How to Simplify Procurement with a Procure-to-Pay E-Commerce Marketplace,” on April 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. The session will demonstrate how Lee County was able to integrate their own marketplace with their existing ERP system to increase efficiency and save money for their school district.

About EqualLevel

EqualLevel was founded with the goal of creating a straightforward procurement solution that helps public sector organizations streamline operations and optimize spending. EqualLevel combines the best e-procurement marketplace and e-invoicing capabilities into a single solution that is easier-to-use, faster to configure and deploy, and more cost-effective than any other procurement platform available today. With deep domain knowledge in e-procurement, a best-in-class cloud platform, a fast-growing community of customers, and industry-first innovations like ELSA (an AI-powered savings advisor) EqualLevel is leading the way in helping the public sector spend smartly and save more. For more information visit https://equallevel.com .

Media Contact

Meredith Bagnulo

Director of Marketing

mbagnulo@eastdaley.com

303-513-7494