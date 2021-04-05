Experience.com Announces Arrival of Jessica Kriegel As Chief People and Culture Officer

/EIN News/ -- San Ramon, CA, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience.com, home of the world’s most impactful Experience Management Platform, today announces that it has hired culture transformation specialist and Oracle veteran Jessica Kriegel as its Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO). Kriegel, a renowned speaker and author, is an expert at building intentional cultures that power strategy and accelerate performance.

Coming to Experience.com from Oracle, Kriegel will lead the People Operations for Experience.com helping guide the recruiting, development, and engagement of their 143-member team, split between the United States, India and the Philippines.

“Our employee experiences are critical to our business,” Scott Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of Experience.com says. “We want to align our employee and customer experiences in a way that makes Experience.com the best place to work. It’s our name and it’s our promise. Jessica’s extensive background shaping culture will help us lead our company into the future.”

Jessica has spent more than a decade guiding global, national, Fortune 100 and other organizations across finance, technology, real estate and healthcare industries. Her key goal in joining Experience.com is to build an intentional culture that empowers employees to perform across every level of their organization.

“Because culture is often described as ‘the way we do things around here’, leaders sometimes struggle with its ‘invisibility’ and ‘softness’. As a result, they fail to harness the power of analytics and the employee experience in driving strategic execution to get results,” said Kriegel. “I am so thrilled to be joining a team that is passionate about how Experience.com can drive real business impact through the voice of the employee for intentional culture building.”

Her doctoral research and consulting engagements with Oracle, Toyota, Lockheed Martin, The Federal Reserve, to name a few, led to the Culture Equation - a tested model where strategy combined with 8 tangible and measurable ‘Culture Dynamic Drivers’ empowers your people to deliver consistent results. Her unique ability to analyze organizations in qualitative and quantitative terms and create measurable growth across all levels has made her the go-to ally for global leaders and teams. Kriegel received her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin, her MBA from Hult International Business School, and her EdD from Drexel University, where she was Valedictorian.

Kriegel is Experience.com’s fourth senior executive hire in four months, joining Chief Marketing Officer Dave R Taylor, Chief Experience Officer Brittany Hodak, and VP of Mortgage Sales Kristin Messerli.

“We’re assembling a team of the most talented executives in the world to accelerate our growth in 2021 and beyond,” said Harris. “We’ve built the best Experience Management Platform in the industry and we are putting the right people in place who can guide us as our company evolves.”

