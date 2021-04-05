Application period for Coastal Reserve Local Advisory Committee members opens April 5th
The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will conduct an application process to identify potential members for its Local Advisory Committees. Community members are needed for each of the Coastal Reserve’s ten sites: Bird Island Reserve, Bald Head Woods Reserve, Zeke’s Island Reserve, Masonboro Island Reserve, Permuda Island Reserve, Rachel Carson Reserve, Buxton Woods Reserve, Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve, Currituck Banks Reserve, and Emily and Preyer Buckridge Reserve. Local advisory committees consist of citizens and representatives from community organizations, government agencies, and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.
Local advisory committees promote effective communication between the Reserve and the local community and represent a variety of perspectives from communities around the reserve sites. Each committee includes members with knowledge and experience representing relevant topical areas, according to the needs and uses at each site. These topical areas may include education, research, commercial use, recreational use, traditional use such as hunting and fishing, neighboring property ownership, volunteering, and non-profit community organization or interest group.
# # #