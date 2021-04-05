Design of asphalt mix using the latest International technology in a seminar in (GARBLT) Egypt
Design of asphalt mix using the latest International technology in a seminar in (GARBLT) EgyptCAIRO, EGYPT, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Egyptian-Emirates Consulting Group for Arab African Studies (CGAAM) are going to held a seminar at the General Authority For Roads and Bridges & Land Transportation (GARBLT) , on April 7, 2021 regarding the design of asphalt mix in Egypt using latest Superpave Technology, which depends mainly on the traffic volume and the climatic conditions within the project, which is very necessary for improving quality control system , avoid current asphalt defects and for better road performance, especially this technique has been implemented in the United States of America, European countries and some gulf countries about 20 years ago.
The Seminar Title is:
Design of Asphalt Mix using Superior Performing Asphalt Pavements (Super pave) for Better Road Performance"
The lecture will be given by a group of engineers from the Consulting office (CGAAM) who have great experience in this field, and all department engineers of the authority, consultants, contractors and all concerned companies will be invited to attend the symposium to be aware of the importance of using this modern technology in road projects.
The General Director of the Egyptian-Emirates Consulting Group for Arab African Studies (CGAAM) Mr. Sherif Mohammad Saad El-Din Abouel Senoun has praised the great efforts made by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Egyptian government to develop the roads, bridges and land transport network in Egypt.
The group director also invites all engineers, consultants and concerned authorities to attend the symposium to be aware of the latest methods of designing asphalt mix for application in future in Egypt.
