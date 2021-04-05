Seasonal load restrictions lifted in southwest North Dakota April 6

BISMARCK, N.D. - Seasonal load restrictions will be lifted on North Dakota highways in the southwest region Tuesday, April 6, at 7 a.m. CST. This area includes highways south of Interstate 94 from the Montana border to the Missouri River.

Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily as restrictions may change quickly due to weather.

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at travel.dot.nd.gov. Load restriction email updates are also available at dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.

###