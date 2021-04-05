Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin April 7 on ND 21 near New England

BISMARCK, N.D. - Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 7, on North Dakota Highway 21 near New England from the Junction of ND 22 to U.S. Highway 85.

The project will consist of grading and widening ND 21 and adding an asphalt overlay. The drainage structures will also be replaced and turn lanes will be added on U.S. 85.

Flaggers and pilot cars will be present during certain phases of the project. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during installation of drainage structures.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. The project is expected to be complete this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

