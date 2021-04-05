Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Portions of U.S. 2 and U.S. 85 temporarily closed

Portions of U.S. 2 and U.S. 85 temporarily closed

BISMARCK, N.D. – U.S. Highway 2 is temporarily closed from Williston to 13-mile Corner and U.S. 85 is temporarily closed from Watford City to the Junction of North Dakota Highway 200 due to separate grass fires.

There is no detour in place, motorists must use alternate routes.

 For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

 

