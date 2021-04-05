BISMARCK, N.D. -- Both east and west entrances from Interstate 94 into Medora are temporarily closed due to a grass fire. There will be no incoming access to the I-94 Business Loop until further notice.
For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
You just read:
I-94 Business Loop in Medora temporarily closed to incoming traffic
