U.S. 85 temporarily closed from Watford City to ND 200

BISMARCK, N.D. – U.S. Highway 85 is temporarily closed from Watford City to the Junction of North Dakota Highway 200 due to a grass fire in the area. There is no detour in place, motorists must use alternate routes.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov