As the border crisis caused by President Biden’s policies surges illegal immigration and escalates criminal activity, Attorney General Ken Paxton stands committed to upholding the law and protecting Texans. In his January lawsuit that halted the Biden administration’s unlawful 100-day freeze on deportations, Attorney General Paxton uncovered hundreds of millions of dollars that Texas taxpayers involuntarily spent on illegal aliens every year:

Texans pay between $579 million and $717 million each year for public hospital districts to provide uncompensated care for illegal aliens.

Texans paid $152 million to house illegal criminal aliens for just one year.

Texans pay between $62 million and $90 million to include illegal aliens in the state Emergency Medicaid program.

Texans paid more than $1 million for The Family Violence Program to provide services to illegal aliens for one year.

Texans pay between $30 million and $38 million per year on perinatal coverage for illegal aliens through the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Texans pay between $31 million and $63 million to educate unaccompanied alien children each year.

“Texans are hardworking and generous people, but the cost of illegal immigration is an unconscionable burden on the taxpayers of our great state. If we use the minimum estimated costs for services Texas provides to unlawfully present and undocumented aliens, taxpayers are shelling out an estimated $855 million every year,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas will always welcome those who legally immigrate, but we cannot continue forcing taxpayers to foot the bill for individuals who skirt the law and skip the line. I will continue to fight for justice, safety, and prosperity for all Texans.”