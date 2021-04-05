Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Files SCO­TUS Brief Sup­port­ing Racial Equal­i­ty in Col­lege Admissions

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a brief urging the Supreme Court to overrule Grutter v. Bollinger in the Harvard University affirmative action case. The brief argues that federal law prohibits Harvard University from discriminating against Asian-Americans in its admissions process, and that discrimination on the basis of race in higher education admissions is categorically unlawful.

“Racial discrimination is wholly unacceptable. True equality means that nobody is judged by their race or ethnicity. That obligation does not change when a young man or woman applies to an institution of higher learning. Our colleges and universities, almost uniformly far-left-wing institutions that have long since given up on Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of racial equality, believe they are entitled to discriminate on the basis of race,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The Supreme Court’s Grutter decision has, until now, given colleges latitude to sort students into racial boxes and dole out benefits and burdens based on race. That is intolerable in a free society, and the Court cannot in good conscience allow Harvard and other like-minded colleges and universities to continue to tip the scales in favor of or away from any particular racial group.”

Read a copy of the brief here.

