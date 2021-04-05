Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,649 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Joins Ami­cus Brief Defend­ing Sec­ond Amend­ment, Stan­dard-Capac­i­ty Magazines

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate friend-of-the-court brief before the San Francisco-based Court of Appeals for Ninth Circuit defending Americans’ Second Amendment rights after California banned standard-capacity magazines for firearms, which hold eleven to fifteen rounds. In the 41 states that allow them, these standard-capacity magazines are common to the point of ubiquity among law-abiding gun owners and their use promotes public safety.

“Banning magazines commonly used by law-abiding citizens is a blatant violation of the Second Amendment. California’s law must be struck down,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The right to bear arms is of vital importance to millions of Americans, particularly the most vulnerable in our communities. Criminalizing the mere possession of standard magazines not only flies in the face of the Constitution, but it strips citizens of potentially life-saving defense.”

The United States Supreme Court’s 2008 Heller decision clarified that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to own firearms that are commonly used by law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes, including for self-defense or defense of “hearth and home.” Because California banned magazines that come standard with many of the most popular firearms sold today, the brief argues that California’s law infringed its citizens’ Second Amendment rights under the United States Constitution.

Read a copy of the brief here.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Joins Ami­cus Brief Defend­ing Sec­ond Amend­ment, Stan­dard-Capac­i­ty Magazines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.