Increasing Prevalence Of Inflammatory Diseases Drives The TNF Alpha Inhibitors Market

TNF Alpha Inhibitors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company's TNF Alpha Inhibitors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The growing prevalence of inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis is a key factor driving the growth of the TNF alpha inhibitors market. Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF alpha) inhibitors are commonly used in gastroenterology, dermatology and rheumatology for the treatment of various immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Globally, the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is about 0.5-24.5 cases for ulcerative colitis per 100,000 person-years and 0.1-16 cases for Crohn's disease per 100,000 person-years, and overall, IBD prevalence is 396 cases per 100,000 people each year. Thus, the increasing number of cases of inflammatory diseases increases the demand for TNF alpha inhibitors contributing to the growth of the market.

The tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market covered in this report is segmented by drug into remicade (infliximab), enbrel (etanercept), humira (adalimumab), cimzia (certolizumab pegol), simponi (golimumab). The TNF alpha inhibitors market is also segmented by route of administration into oral, subcutaneous, intravenous, others and by disease type into inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis (UC), rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, others.

The global TNF alpha inhibitors market is expected to grow from $38.85 billion in 2020 to $40.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The tumor necrosis factor (TNF) alpha inhibitors market is expected to reach $45.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

Major players in the TNF alpha inhibitors market overview are AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., UCB S.A, Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & co., Inc., Janssen Biotech, Ablynx, and Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

