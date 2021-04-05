Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,623 in the last 365 days.

Jordan accuses former crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein of try to ‘destabilize’ nation’s safety

The move exposes a rift at the heart of the country’s royal family, and follows Hamzah’s announcement this weekend that he had been forced into isolation.

The nation’s Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said at a news conference Sunday that security officials had intercepted communications between Hamzah, his circle, and foreign parties about an alleged plan that he claimed would undermine the country’s stability and security.

“The investigations have detected interferences and communications, including some with foreign entities, on the ideal timing for taking steps towards destabilizing Jordan’s security,” Safadi said.

He also accused Hamzah of having tried to “mobilize” Jordanians against the state for “some time.”

But in a video statement obtained by the BBC on Saturday, the prince denied that he was “part of any conspiracy or nefarious organization or foreign-backed group” and dismissed allegations of anti-government conspiracy as “the claim here for anyone who speaks out.”…

You just read:

Jordan accuses former crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein of try to ‘destabilize’ nation’s safety

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.