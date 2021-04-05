Jordan accuses former crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein of try to ‘destabilize’ nation’s safety
The move exposes a rift at the heart of the country’s royal family, and follows Hamzah’s announcement this weekend that he had been forced into isolation.
The nation’s Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said at a news conference Sunday that security officials had intercepted communications between Hamzah, his circle, and foreign parties about an alleged plan that he claimed would undermine the country’s stability and security.
“The investigations have detected interferences and communications, including some with foreign entities, on the ideal timing for taking steps towards destabilizing Jordan’s security,” Safadi said.
He also accused Hamzah of having tried to “mobilize” Jordanians against the state for “some time.”
But in a video statement obtained by the BBC on Saturday, the prince denied that he was “part of any conspiracy or nefarious organization or foreign-backed group” and dismissed allegations of anti-government conspiracy as “the claim here for anyone who speaks out.”…