The Bioabsorbable Stents Industry Grows With Increasing Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases

Increasing cardiovascular diseases is a key factor driving the growth of the bioabsorbable stents market. Cardiovascular disorders are the leading cause of death across the world and 4 out of 5 cardiovascular deaths are caused by strokes and heart attacks. Moreover, one-third of such deaths occur prematurely in people under the age of 70. Bioresorbable stents are built primarily to reduce these risks of late complications, such as scaffold thrombosis or restenosis, that can happen when a conventional metal stent's rigid metal backbone remains permanently rooted in the diseased vessel. According to the American Heart Association, it is estimated that more than 23.6 million die due to cardiovascular diseases by 2030. Therefore, increasing cardiovascular diseases are expected to drive the growth of the bioresorbable market and coronary stent market.

The bioresorbable coronary stents market consists of sales of bioabsorbable stents and related services. Bioabsorbable stents, also known as Bioresorbable stents (BRS) or vascular scaffolds are coronary stents that can fully dissolve in the body. These biodegradable stents are used in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures for providing structural support to the treated vessels and prevent acute recoil & restenosis. Bioabsorbable stents are commonly used in the treatment of heart diseases.

The bioabsorbable stents market covered in this report is segmented by product type into polymer-based bioabsorbable stents, metal-based bioabsorbable stents. The bioabsorbable stents market is also segmented by absorption rate into slow-absorption stents, fast-absorption stents and by application into coronary artery diseases, peripheral artery diseases.

The global bioabsorbable stents market is expected to grow from $0.29 billion in 2020 to $0.32 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The bioabsorbable stents market is expected to reach $0.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Major players in the bioabsorbable stents industry are Abbott Laboratories, Reva Medical, Elixir Medical Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Amaranth Medical Inc., Zorion Medical, Tepha, Inc., S3V Vascular Technologies, ICON Interventional Systems, and Arterius Limited.

