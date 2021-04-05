Mexus Prepares To Blast At Its Santa Elena Mine; Continues To Speak To Potential Partners

/EIN News/ -- CABORCA, Mexico, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that on April 12th the company plans on blasting at its Santa Elena mine located near Caborca, MX. The blast will produce approximately 10,000 tons of mineralized material averaging 2.2 gpt Au. Mexus expects to be producing gold from this material within 30 days of the blast.



The company continues to speak to multiple mining companies concerning partnerships for all its properties. The company believes the time is right with the company controlling 24 claims on approximately 12,500 hectares. The claims are located in the Sonoran State of Mexico and reside near other producing mines. The Santa Elena project is operational with all the necessary permits and equipment to crush, mine, and leach an initial 2500 tons a day of mineralized material. The company’s long-term goal is to mine 10,000 tons a day. The Mabel project, with only 5% of the concession drilled, has an estimated resource of approximately 45,000 oz. of Au near surface with little over burden. The Ures project gold assays show .5 to 16 gpt Au, 8 Brothers has shown up to 10 Kilos Ag per ton, and the Scorpio contains as high as 9% copper. Geologists from a neighboring mine recently visited Mexus’ Santa Elena project. The visiting geologist believe the minerals and multiple structures resemble those at the nearby La Herradura mine. Mexus feels the time is right to consider all qualified offers from exploration drilling companies to production investment companies allowing Mexus to expand to its fullest potential and offer the biggest return for its shareholders.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960 Paul Thompson Sr

