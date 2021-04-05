Attorney General Schmitt Kicks Off AG Honors Award with 10 Honorees, Urges Submissions from the Public

“Missouri is a beautiful, diverse state full of good-hearted and civic-minded individuals. To celebrate Missouri’s Bicentennial, the Attorney General’s Office will honor those individuals who go above and beyond in service of their community,” said Attorney General Schmitt.
“As we move closer to the Bicentennial and beyond, I’m honored to present the AG Honors Award to deserving Missourians, and I look forward to hearing from people across the state about the service and sacrifice of their friends, family, and neighbors.”
Sgt. Maggie Schanzmeyer, Cpl. Michael Moore, Ptl. Clinton Barger, Ptl. Taylor Werkmeister, and Ptl. Courtland Ross, members of the Boonville Police Department, were presented with the AG Honors Award for their bravery and sacrifice in service of the community in two separate incidents. Sgt. Schanzmeyer, Cpl. Michael Moore, Ptl. Clinton Barger, and Ptl. Taylor Wekmeister rescued an unresponsive woman from a structure fire. Ptl. Courtland Ross performed CPR on an infant that wasn’t breathing and saved the infant’s life.
Jen Berti, Felecia Blanton, Adrienne Henry, and Morgan McIntosh were all given AG Honors Award for their work in advancing the economic development and growth of Southeast Missouri through advocacy and public relations. Jen Berti was honored for her work in Jackson, Missouri, where she founded the award-winning Women's Impact Network and brought approximately 30 businesses to the town. Felecia Blanton was recognized for her work in Sikeston, Missouri, including her advocacy for a future Interstate 57 expansion through Southwest Missouri and a new agripark inside the Sikeston Business, Education and Technology Park. Adrienne Henry worked to bring the new VA Outpatient Clinic with expanded services for veterans to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and was honored for those efforts. Morgan McIntosh was presented an AG Honors Award for her work to revitalize Poplar Bluff, which entailed repainting the storefront sign of Jim Faith's Business Equipment and the clearing out of a downtown building for a prospective restaurant.
Reverend Vernon Maxted was also presented with an AG Honors Award for his evangelical work in Marshall, Missouri.
Members of the public can now request AG Honors Awards for those that have gone above and beyond for their community. Submissions can be made by anyone, and can be done through the Attorney General’s website here: https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/attorney-general-honors