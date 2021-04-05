Attorney General Schmitt Kicks Off AG Honors Award with 10 Honorees, Urges Submissions from the Public

Mar 31, 2021, 14:27 PM by AG Schmitt

As part of his push to celebrate the State’s Bicentennial, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt launched the Attorney General’s Honors Award, or AG Honors, to recognize citizens from across the state for exceptional service and dedication to their community. Starting earlier this year, the Attorney General’s Office began identifying citizens for the award, and sent an AG Honors Award out to 10 individuals last week.