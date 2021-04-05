Closure of U.S. 95 Between Fallon and Schurz April 19-29 as NDOT Reconstructs Highway

CARSON CITY, Nev. – U.S. 95 will be closed between Fallon and Schurz April 19-29 as the Nevada Department of Transportation reconstructs a section of highway.

Between 7a.m. April 19 and 7a.m. April 29, U.S. 95 will be closed between the Fallon landfill (one and a half miles south of Top Gun Raceway) and the rodeo grounds north of Schurz as crews reconstruct a section of highway.

As the highway opens on April 29 through approximately May 9, traffic delays of up to 30 minutes will be in place as pilot cars detour alternating directions of traffic through the work zone and crews finalize reconstruction.

Nearly one dozen electronic highway message signs will be placed across the region advising drivers of the closure. Motorists are advised to use alternate highways and plan additional travel time while detouring the closure. The road work schedule is subject to change based on weather and other factors.

Crews will work 24-7 during the closure to excavate 10 feet of highway, and reinforce and compact a 2,000-foot section of the highway base before repaving. The reconstruction will help reinforce the deteriorating roadway base to provide a smoother and safer drive for motorists.

The highway improvement project, launched in fall 2020, will repave approximately 30 miles of U.S. 95 between the U.S. 95A junction in Schurz and 10 miles south of Fallon and make the following improvements:

An approximately four-mile-long passing lane will be constructed on northbound U.S. 95 three miles north of Schurz.

A left-hand turn lane will be constructed at Rodeo Drive in Schurz.

Drainage culverts and boxes will also be extended and reinforced with headwalls after being installed during emergency installation to help protect the roadway during the floods of 2017.

The project by contractor Road and Highway Builders will improve the highway after it was last fully reconstructed in 2003.

Further project information is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.