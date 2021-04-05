Summerlin Parkway Paving Upgrades, Lane and Ramp Restrictions April 5-6 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close a travel lane along eastbound Summerlin Parkway (State Route 613) between Anasazi and Town Center drives from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., April 5 and April 6, in Las Vegas. Additionally, the Town Center Drive offramp and Anasazi Drive onramp will be closed from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., April 5. The temporary closures are needed for a 2-mile, $179,800 paving improvement project. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.