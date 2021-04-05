I-15 Overnight Ramp Closure at Tropical Parkway April 6-16 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will make the following Interstate 15 evening closures at Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas.

Tuesday Night – Saturday Morning (April 6-10) • Southbound Interstate 15 at Tropical Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of April 6 and concluding the morning of April 10 in North Las Vegas. (Southbound traffic will be rerouted onto the 215 Northern Beltway, turning vehicles around at Lamb Boulevard, and returning along the Beltway before rejoining the interstate).

Wednesday Night – Thursday Morning (April 7-8) • Northbound Interstate 15 at Tropical Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., April 7, until 6 a.m., April 8, in North Las Vegas. (Northbound traffic, meanwhile, will be detoured onto the ramps at Tropical Parkway). Also, Tropical Parkway will be closed between Range Road and Nicco Way during the same time frame.

Sunday Night – Friday Morning (April 11-16) • Northbound Interstate 15 at Tropical Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of April 11 and concluding the morning of April 16 in North Las Vegas. (Northbound traffic, meanwhile, will be detoured onto the ramps at Tropical Parkway). Also, Tropical Parkway will be closed between Range Road and Nicco Way during the same time frame.

Wednesday Night – Friday Morning (April 14-16) • Southbound Interstate 15 at Tropical Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of April 14 and concluding the morning of April 16 in North Las Vegas. (Southbound traffic will be rerouted onto the 215 Northern Beltway, turning vehicles around at Lamb Boulevard, and returning along the Beltway before rejoining the interstate).

The temporary closures are needed for new flyover work as part of the $100 million I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project that broke ground last year. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.