New Hope Borough to Restrict Route 179 (Bridge Street) Weekdays for Utility Installation

King of Prussia, PA – New Hope Borough is planning a weekday lane closure with flagging on Route 179 (Bridge Street) between Stockton Avenue and Route 32 (Main Street) in New Hope Borough, Bucks County, on Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for roadway improvement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

New Hope Borough will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

