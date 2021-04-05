Final Phase of Work at Cambridge Springs Bridge in Crawford County Expected to Start Next Week

​The final phase of the work on the deck of the bridge that carries Route 6 over French Creek in Cambridge Springs Borough, Crawford County is expected to start April 6, 2021, weather permitting.

In connection with the work, a pedestrian detour is posted using Railroad Street, Grant Street (Route 1025) and McClellan Street (Route 1006). A vehicle detour remains in place using Grant Street and McClellan Street.

The bridge is tentatively scheduled to open mid-June 2021. The project is expected to be completed by early July 2021.

The contractor is Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA. The contract cost is $3,816,000, which is to be paid with 20 percent state funds and 80 percent federal funds.

Additional information related to the project can be found online at www.penndot.gov/District1, click on the Construction and Roadwork link under the Resource heading, then pick the Crawford County tile and choose Cambridge Springs Bridge Replacement.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

