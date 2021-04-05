I-579 Overnight Lane Restrictions, Ramp Closures Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions and ramp closures on the I-579 “Cap” Urban Connector project in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue Monday night, April 5 weather permitting.

Overnight work for lighting installation will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night requiring the following restrictions:

Monday, April 5

Northbound shoulder and lane restriction

Closure of the Bedford Avenue ramp to southbound I-579

Closure of the 7th Avenue ramp to southbound I-579

Tuesday, April 6

Northbound shoulder and lane restriction

Closure of the Bedford Avenue ramp to southbound I-579

Closure of the 7th Avenue ramp to southbound I-579

Wednesday, April 7

Southbound shoulder and lane restriction

Closure of the Bedford Avenue ramp to southbound I-579

Closure of the 7th Avenue ramp to southbound I-579

Thursday, April 8

Friday, April 9 (Weather make-up)

Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 - Cars)

From Bedford Avenue, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/Fort Pitt Bridge

Turn left onto Grant Street

Continue south on Grant Street

Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 - Trucks)

From Bedford Avenue, turn left onto Crawford Street

Turn right onto Centre Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn left onto Wood Street

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge - Cars)

From Bedford Avenue, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/Fort Pitt Bridge

Turn left onto Grant Street

Turn left onto 6th Avenue

6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

End detour

Bedford Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge - Trucks)

From Bedford Avenue, turn left onto Crawford Street

Turn right onto Centre Avenue

Turn left onto 6th Avenue

6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

End detour

7th Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)

From 7th Avenue, take Grant Street southbound

Continue southbound on Grant Street

Take the ramp to East I-376 toward Monroeville

End detour

7th Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)

From 7th Avenue, take Grant Street southbound

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn left onto Wood Street

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

7th Avenue Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge)

From 7th Avenue, take Grant Street southbound

Turn left onto 6th Avenue

6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

End detour

The $29.34 million project, sponsored by the City of Pittsburgh and the Sports and Exhibition Authority, consists of the construction of a structure spanning I-579 to link downtown Pittsburgh and the Hill District. In part, the Cap project will create a new three-acre greenspace which will include pedestrian pathways, bicycle routes, rain gardens for stormwater management, and design elements from neighborhood artists. Additional construction activities include retrofitting existing retaining walls and bridges to accommodate the new structure, roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, traffic signals, highway lighting, ITS, and landscaping. For additional details on the project including information on sustainability, funding, and public input please visit http://www.pgh-sea.com/ and select I-579 CAP from the navigation bar.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for I-579 Crosstown Boulevard traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-579 Cap Project” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

