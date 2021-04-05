Route 1001 Freeport Road Restrictions Begin Monday in Aspinwall Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Freeport Road (Route 1001) in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, April 5 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic on Freeport Road between 23rd Street and Western Avenue will occur Monday through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day through late August. Crews will conduct survey work, bridge reconstruction work, ramp tie-ins, and Freeport Road construction.

Inclement weather make-up work may occur on Fridays and Saturdays. The work is part of the $47.31 million Route 28 Highland Park Bridge Interchange project. Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

Please use caution if travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

