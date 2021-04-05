Curve Realignment to Begin Next Week on Route 241 (Colebrook Road) in Lebanon County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a section of Route 241 (Colebrook Road) in North Cornwall and West Cornwall townships, Lebanon County, will be closed so a contractor can realign an S-curve.

Route 241 will be closed Thursday, April 8, from Creekside Drive to just north of Mill Road for a road realignment. Mill Road will be closed at the intersection of Route 241 for this work. The closure is expected to remain in effect until mid-May.

A detour will be in place during this time for Route 241 using Colebrook Road, Route 72, Route 419 (Main Street), and Route 322. Mill Road will be accessible via Rocherty Road.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained for the duration of the closure.

This project also includes the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Route 241 and Rocherty Road. Updated press releases will be issued for subsequent phases of this project.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $3,410,676 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 29, 2021.

