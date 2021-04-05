Route 108 Croton Avenue Lane Restrictions Begin Next Week in Lawrence County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 108 (North and South Croton Avenue) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County, will begin Monday, April 5 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday, April 12 on Route 108 between Mill Street and North Crawford Avenue as crews from JMT, Inc. and All Ways Safe conduct drilling to locate subsurface utilities. Flaggers will control traffic at intersections in the work zone.

Motorists are advised to use caution, allow extra time, and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #