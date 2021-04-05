PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the SR 0590, Section 650, Bridge Replacement Project over Branch of Ariel Creek in Salem Township, Wayne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a plans display regarding the SR 0590, Section 650, Bridge Replacement Project over Branch of Ariel Creek. This plans display will be held online, and plans will be displayed for public viewing (if possible while following all COVID-19 safety protocols) at the Salem Township municipal building.

The purpose of the project is to provide safe and efficient access across the stream with a structure that meets current design standards.

The project consists of the replacement of the existing single span, concrete slab bridge with a single span, reinforced concrete box culvert with the same curb-to-curb width and length as the existing bridge. The new structure will be placed along the existing roadway alignment.

During construction, traffic will be diverted onto a single-lane temporary roadway around the project area. This temporary roadway will be controlled by temporary traffic signals alternating one-way traffic along each direction of SR 0590. Access to adjacent driveways will be maintained at all times. The temporary roadway will be in place for approximately one to two months depending on weather conditions during construction. A detour is not anticipated for this project.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in the Spring/Summer of 2023 and will be complete by the Fall of 2023.

The plans display will be held online and will be available from April 5, 2021 to April 19, 2021. Online information, including proposed temporary roadway, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx

Click on the Wayne County box, then choose the tile marked SR 0590 (Hamlin Highway) over Branch of Ariel Creek.

The plans will be on display at the Salem Township municipal building, located at 15 Township Building Road, Hamlin, PA 18427 from April 5, 2021 to April 19, 2021, during Township posted operating hours. For available viewing times, please contact Salem Township at 570-689-4663.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the traffic maintenance during construction, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Eric Pehala, E.I.T., PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-963-4079 or erpehala@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department's Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570.963.4044 or jekalinosk@pa.gov

