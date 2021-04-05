U.S. 422 Lane Closures Next Week for Bridge Construction in Lower Pottsgrove Township

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 422 motorists will encounter a weekday right lane closure in both directions between the Sanatoga and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges on Monday, April 5, through Friday, April 16, for bridge construction under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The scheduled work times are:

Eastbound U.S 422 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and

Westbound U.S 422 from 7:00 PM to 2:00 PM the following afternoon.

Motorists are advised to use an allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The replacement of the Pleasantview Road and Park Road bridges over U.S. 422 is an advance contract prior to starting the project to reconstruct U.S. 422 between the Sanatoga Interchange and Porter Road.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $7.1 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in late 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

