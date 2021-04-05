Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update: Madison Police Officer Involved Critical Incident

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Madison, Wis. that occurred in the evening of Monday, March 22, 2021.

 

At approximately 7:24 p.m., Madison Police Officers were dispatched to a medical issue outside the City of Madison homeless shelter on First Street when gunshots were heard inside the building. Officers entered the building and when confronted by an armed individual, one officer, Morgan Youngquist, 1 year of service, discharged his weapon.

 

Officers located another individual who did sustain a gunshot wound prior to law enforcement’s entrance. That individual was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

 

DCI is leading the investigation into the officer discharging their weapon and is assisted by the Madison Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

 

Please direct media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.

