Volunteers Needed at Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (March 31, 2021) - The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, is seeking volunteers for several roles starting this spring.

Many of the volunteer functions are open to people of all ages – from teens to seniors – and require little experience. Training will be provided. Volunteer positions include:

Fishing Mentor – Provide guidance and instruction to fishing program participants, including reading the water, correcting their cast, helping them change their fly, etc.

– Provide guidance and instruction to fishing program participants, including reading the water, correcting their cast, helping them change their fly, etc. Front Desk Greeter - Answer phones, greet visitors, answer basic questions and provide an introduction to the Center.

- Answer phones, greet visitors, answer basic questions and provide an introduction to the Center. Facilities Maintenance - Garden maintenance, building maintenance and lawn maintenance.

- Garden maintenance, building maintenance and lawn maintenance. Gardener- Assist with all gardening activities in the native plant wildlife and pollinator garden.

Assist with all gardening activities in the native plant wildlife and pollinator garden. Raceway Monitor – Answer visitor questions about the trout in the hatchery raceways.

”The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is an ideal setting for drop-in visitors and pre-registered program participants alike,” said Lee Sherrill, program coordinator. “We need help from the community to serve as volunteers so that everyone enjoys a fulfilling experience. Volunteer opportunities can be rewarding and a great way to give back to conservation and outdoor recreation.”

Volunteer hours are flexible and will fall between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. To volunteer or for more information on the volunteer program, call 828-877-4423 or email lee.sherrill@ncwildife.org or melinda.patterson@ncwildlife.org.

The Center’s COVID-19 policies are stated on their website and must be followed at all times.