23 Projects Advanced to the Final Round of the 2nd Sanya Yazhou Bay Sci-Tech Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition

The semi-finals of the 2nd Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition & 1st International Competition officially kicked off in Sanya…

/EIN News/ -- Sanya, China, April 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 28, the semi-finals of the 2nd Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition & 1st International Competition officially kicked off in Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City. Twenty-three high-quality projects, including the High Conductivity Macroscopic Graphene Films and Electronic Devices, the Commercialization of High-Performance Reverse Osmosis Membrane for Sea Water Desalination, Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy, Novel mRNA Vaccines, Smart Weather Navigator for Ocean Routing, Offshore Wind Technology Services and Product Industrialization, have all successfully advanced to the final round after several selections.

Recently, the General Office of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the General Office of the Hainan Provincial Government have jointly issued the “Hainan’s Open and Innovation Cooperation Mechanism”, proposing to speed up the implementation of major tasks related to Hainan’s scientific and technological innovation so that Hainan’s scientific and technological innovation ability can be enhanced through opening up and cooperation, and that the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port can be supported with such enhanced innovation. The measures include promoting the development of a demonstration zone for international technology transfer in Hainan, and supporting Hainan in building a national demonstration zone for the transfer and application of scientific and technological achievements.

“There is a sea of strong projects in the competition, and we have both competition and cooperation. But our products are well-suited with the development of Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, and I believe we have a place in Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City.” Qiu Haihong, head of Shenzhen Geneinno Technology Co., Ltd., introduced its products, including intelligent underwater robot series and deep-sea manned submersible series. The products have been exported to more than 40 countries and regions around the world.

“Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City is an important industrial agglomerative zone. China State Shipbuilding Group and Institute of Deep-Sea Research of Chinese Academy of Sciences have already been formed into industrial clusters, and we will surely develop better when Hainan’s advanced marine equipment industry army joins in.” Geng Tao, the general manager of Dongguan Xiaotun Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., said the company has 28 invention patents in the aquatic equipment industry and is very confident about settling in Sanya.

“Not only did we provide new ideas for the projects, we’ve also explored the projects from a multi-dimensional perspective. High-tech threshold, broad prospect and strong team operation ability are all features present in the projects that qualified for the semi-finals. This is line with the investment positioning. We all have the desire to invest.” Sun Liqing, head of Shenzhen Lime Capital Investment Management Co., said many investment institutions are optimistic about the competing projects. At the same time, Sun Liqing also offered some suggestions to the teams in hopes that they would actively connect with investment institutions, lay a good foundation for financing, coordinate the landing issues, take advantage of the Hainan Free Trade Port policy, and seize the industrial take-off opportunity of Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City to promote the early application of projects locally.

It has been reported that a total of 509 high-quality projects involving intelligent manufacturing, life and health, information technology, and other high-tech fields were collected from all over the world. Through the rigorous selection of the six major sub-stations, 39 high-quality projects from all over the world in total were shortlisted for the semi-finals of the competition. Among the 39 semi-finalists, including 14 marine application projects, 9 life and health science projects, and 9 advanced manufacturing projects in the field of hard science and technology, as well as 7 comprehensive projects, which are in line with the industrial advantages of Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City and match the landing application scenarios.

The organizing committee has stated that the 23 projects shortlisted for the final round are highly mature and innovative, in line with Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City’s industrial positioning, and possess features of high technology, high intelligence, and high innovation. It has been reported that the competition will provide excellent project teams with a generous prize of 11 million yuan in total, with the highest prize for a single project going as far as 1 million yuan. The competition also provides qualified contestants with various entrepreneurial support, including settlement award, business security, scientific innovation incentive, enterprise tax award, and talent introduction award.



