Last chance: Attend regional Game and Fish question and answer sessions on season proposals

Comment period closes 5 p.m. April 2

3/31/2021 9:33:58 PM

Cheyenne - Only three regional question and answer sessions remain for people to discuss the 2021 Wyoming hunting season proposals with Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel from Pinedale, Laramie and Lander Regions. Statewide draft regulations and regional season presentations are available on the Game and Fish website. The last day to submit comments is 5 p.m. April 2. 

“These question and answer sessions are an opportunity for the public to interact with regional managers from Pinedale, Laramie and Lander,” said Doug Brimeyer, deputy chief of wildlife.

Registration for these sessions is open now. Each meeting has a unique link. Separate enrollment is required if attending multiple meetings.   

 

The public comment period is open for:

  • Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
  • Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
  • Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
  • Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

Public comments will not be recorded during the meeting. Instead, the public is encouraged to submit all comments online through the Get Involved page or sent to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. 

The public comment period, which is open now, closes at 5 p.m. April 2. Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their April 2021 meeting in Jackson.

 

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

