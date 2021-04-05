Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,602 in the last 365 days.

All Sew of Flint Michigan Launches Direct to Consumer Website

All Sew is proud to announce that they have completed their launch of the e-commerce store. When the Covid-19 pandemic started, All Sew knew it needed to adapt

FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sew is proud to announce that they have completed their launch of the e-commerce store. When the Covid-19 pandemic started, All Sew knew it needed to adapt its business model to keep their customers safe.

In addition to curbside pickup, All Sew decided to bring the portable sewing machine shopping experience to their customer’s living room.

All Sew sells sewing supplies, embroidery machines, sewing machines plus a range of other products at their in store location. The online store is focused on more affordable machines like the Singer M3500 sewing machine and the Brother SE1900 sewing and embroidery machine.

If you’ve taken up sewing as one of your quarantine activities like George Clooney has, All Sew has made it easy to buy a machine without having to veer out into the public.

All Sew
Alfred Scherret
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

All Sew of Flint Michigan Launches Direct to Consumer Website

Distribution channels: Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.