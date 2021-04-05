All Sew of Flint Michigan Launches Direct to Consumer Website

All Sew is proud to announce that they have completed their launch of the e-commerce store. When the Covid-19 pandemic started, All Sew knew it needed to adapt

FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Sew is proud to announce that they have completed their launch of the e-commerce store. When the Covid-19 pandemic started, All Sew knew it needed to adapt its business model to keep their customers safe.In addition to curbside pickup, All Sew decided to bring the portable sewing machine shopping experience to their customer’s living room.All Sew sells sewing supplies, embroidery machines, sewing machines plus a range of other products at their in store location. The online store is focused on more affordable machines like the Singer M3500 sewing machine and the Brother SE1900 sewing and embroidery machine If you’ve taken up sewing as one of your quarantine activities like George Clooney has, All Sew has made it easy to buy a machine without having to veer out into the public.