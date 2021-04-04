TDOT Plans Weekend Closures of I-24 over Germantown Road to Replace Bridges in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

First closure tentatively scheduled for weekend of April 16, 2021

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIFZ0EqR-dM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. –As part of the bridge replacement project currently underway on I-24 over Germantown Road in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will soon implement several weekend closures of I-24 for bridge construction. The first closure is tentatively scheduled for the weekend of April 16, 2021. TDOT will provide additional information prior to the closure.

During the weekend closures, the new bridges on I-24 East and West over Germantown Road will be built using the Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) method. ABC requires short-term, total road closures to allow crews the space and the freedom to work around the clock to construct a new bridge.

Each weekend, the work will focus on different sections of the project, but the interstate detour will remain the same for all closures. During the closures, traffic will be detoured off the interstate near Germantown Road, then back onto the interstate. At either end of the bridges, the interstate will be reduced from three to two lanes before all traffic is diverted off the interstate.

All eastbound traffic will exit the interstate at Germantown Road (Exit 183), travel along South Terrace, and return to the interstate using a temporary on-ramp.

All westbound traffic will exit the interstate using a temporary off-ramp, travel along North Terrace, and return to the interstate using the existing on-ramp at Germantown Road.

There will be no access from local streets to the I-24 entrance and exit ramps along this stretch during these interstate closures.

Detour routes will be provided online and by way of overhead and portable message boards.

For more information on the I-24 bridge replacement project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-bridge-replacement-chattanooga.html.

# # #