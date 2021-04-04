TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, April 1-7, 2021

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures beginning Thursday, April 1 at 6:00 p.m. through Monday, April 5 at 6:00 a.m. This will provide maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state this holiday weekend.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 Bridge Repair over Wedgewood Avenue

· Look Ahead - Friday, April 9 at 8PM, through Monday, April 12 at 5AM, I-65 southbound will be closed from the downtown loop (I-65/I-40 split) to I-440. Interstate traffic will be detoured on I-40 to I-440. The I-65 southbound off-ramp to Wedgewood Ave will be closed, but the Wedgewood Ave on-ramp to I-65 southbound will remain open. Wedgewood Avenue will be closed under I-65.

· Look Ahead - Friday, April 16 at 8PM, through Monday, April 19 at 5AM, I-65 northbound will be closed from I-440 to the downtown loop (I-65/I-40 split). Interstate traffic will be detoured on I-440. The I-65 northbound off-ramp to Wedgewood Ave will be closed, but the Wedgewood Ave on-ramp to I-65 northbound will remain open. Wedgewood Avenue will be closed under I-65.

· In the event of inclement weather, the alternate closure date is the weekend of April 23.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Improvements on I-65 northbound ramp to Harding Place

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 northbound for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interchange Improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions for construction activities at MM 60.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

MAURY COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repair on SR 396

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 396 (Saturn Parkway) near Port Royal Road for concrete repair.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

· Daily, 5AM-11AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Widening SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (Nissan Drive) to I-840

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY, SR 25 Rockfall Mitigation

· From now through September 2021, SR 25 north of the SR 80 intersection is reduced to one lane for a rockfall mitigation project.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Intersection Improvements at SR 106 and Murray Lane

· Starting Monday, April 5 and continuing nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for final pavement marking, mill and inlay, and cleanup.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 96 Between Arno Road and SR 252 (Wilson Pike)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for clearing and construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge over Jug Creek on SR 266

· Through June 2021, The roadway is reduced to one lane for bridge repair.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Thursday, April 1, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures on SR 155 (Briley Parkway) at MM 18-19 for milling and paving.

· Wednesday, April 7, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures on SR 24 (Lebanon Pike) between Central Pike and Bonnaspring Drive for milling and paving.

· Wednesday, March 31 and Monday, April 5, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on SR 155 (Briley Parkway) between MM 28-22 for milling and paving.

· Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 westbound at MM 199-204 for milling and paving.

· Wednesday, March 31, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 eastbound at I-440 for milling and paving.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY

· Look Ahead – Sunday, April 11, 6AM-8AM, There will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 at MM 137, 138, and 140 for Meriwether Lewis Electric aerial crossings.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

· Tuesday, April 6 at 5AM through Thursday, April 8 12PM, The on-ramp from US 79 (SR 76) eastbound to SR 374 will be closed for concrete repairs.

SUMNER COUNTY

· Starting Monday, April 5 and continuing daily, 5:30AM-3PM, There will be milling and paving operations on SR 109 at 31E.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

· Wednesday, March 31, 8PM-3AM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 at MM 116 for cleanup work.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for spot milling and paving between MM 53-61.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

· Sunday, March 28, 6AM-8AM, AT&T will have rolling roadblocks on I-65 at the Duplex Road overpass (MM 53.8).

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.