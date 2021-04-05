R3 Stem Cell International Opens New Clinic in Karachi Pakistan

R3 Stem Cell International, a worldwide leader in regenerative therapies, announced today it has opened a clinic in Karachi Pakistan.

We have received so many inquires over the years from Karachi, it became time to open a local presence so patients and loved ones can benefit from these effective and safe stem cell therapies!” — David Greene, MD, MBA

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell International, a worldwide leader in regenerative therapies, announced today it has opened a clinic in Karachi Pakistan. The new Karachi stem cell clinic is the fourth for R3 in Pakistan, which already include Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and stem cell therapy in Lahore.

R3 treats over 70 different conditions with stem cell and exosome therapies, with a success rate over 85%. Having become Pakistan's stem cell leader, R3's treatments include umbilical cord derived therapies from consenting donors after a scheduled c-section. No embryonic stem cells are used, and no harm occurs to either the baby or mother during the procedure.

The incredible stem cell biologics come from the USA and are processed at FDA regulated labs that are cGMP compliant and ISO Certified. In over 16,000 procedures to date worldwide, R3 has never experienced a significant adverse event. This includes exosome therapies as well.

Unlike surgical procedures or narcotic prescription for chronic diseases which have high complication rates, stem cell procedures are very safe at R3's clinics. The procedures are performed for all types of conditions including orthopedic, autoimmune, neurological, pulmonary, cardiac, kidney failure, Covid, Post Covid, autism, cerebral palsy and more. Patients from all over Pakistan come to R3's clinics for treatment, including countries in the region.

According to CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "As a city of close to 20 million individuals, Karachi has been lacking in top notch regenerative therapies. We have received so many inquires over the past few years from the area, it became time to open a local presence so patients and loved ones can benefit from these effective and safe stem cell procedures!"

Over the past ten years, R3 has expanded its treatments dramatically worldwide. The umbilical cord derived stem cell and exosome biologics are administered through injection, IV infusion, nebulizer, intrathecal and intranasal as well. Stem cell therapy in Karachi will include the same biologics and effective protocols that have been developed over the past decade.

Most stem cell clinics in the region either do not offer a true stem cell therapy, or pricing is ridiculously high. According to Dr. Greene, "Our pricing is less than half what clinics charge in the USA. Also, we make sure to offer patients enough stem cells to truly make a difference in their lives. Our mission is to provide top notch, safe and effective stem cell therapies. That does not change with any of our locations!"

To receive the best stem cell and exosome therapies available in Karachi, call R3 International today at (051) 889-6711 to set up a phone or in person consultation.