TGTE Parliament Urges Pope to give Sainthood to Late Bishop Rayappu Joseph
"Bishop Rayappu lived a courageous and noble life dedicated to the pursuit of truth and justice no matter the risk"
Bishop Rayappu played an important role in establishing Sri Lanka’s actions against Tamils in 2009 constitute genocide, staged without international witnesses when 146,678 Tamils were killed”MANNAR, SRI LANKA, April 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 3rd of April the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam's parliament (TGTE) in their monthly sitting paid homage to the late Bishop Rayappu Joseph who passed away in Jaffna from on April 1, 2021, 15 days shy of his 81st birthday. Born on April 16th in1940 on the island of Neduntheevu, Bishop Rayappu lived a courageous and noble life dedicated to the pursuit of truth and justice no matter the risk, earning himself the moniker among Eelam Tamils of “the Voice of Justice.” TGTE Parliament also urged Pope to give Sainthood to Late Bishop Rayappu Joseph.
— Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
Ordained Bishop of Mannar in October 1992, Bishop Rayappu’scommitment to law, human rights, and dignity stems all the way back to his schooling. After attending at St. Patrick’s College in Jaffna, he earned a doctorate’s degree in Canon Law from the Pontifical Urbaniana University in Rome, Italy.
Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran , the prime minister of the TGTE in his speech said that: Bishop Rayappu played an important role in establishing that Sri Lanka’s actions against Tamils in 2009 constitute mass atrocity crimes;He was a powerful witness of a genocide that was staged without international witnesses on the ground; Nobody was able to challenge his finding based on statistical calculations that 146,678 people were killed.
Mr. Rudrakumara further said that In 2011, the Bishop, along with other high-ranking Catholic clergymen, submitted their long criticism of the state and its military actions against Tamils in the north during the conflict to the LLRC. Given the commission was created by the very leaders he and his peers denounced, this was an act of great courage.
Mr. Rudrakumaran alos said that through out his life, because he publicly and unabashedly spoke truth to power. Bishop Rayappu was the embodiment of the Tamils’ cry for justice for the Mullivaikal Genocide.
Mr. Rudrakumaran further said that Bishop Rayappu also embodied the Tamil call for freedom and self-determination and played an important role in Tamil liberation politics. The bishop called for the unity of the Tamil leaders, and by extension unity of the Tamil people. He also promoted the unity of Tamil Hindus and Christians in the basis of Tamil Nationalism.
Rudrakumaran concluded by saying that today Eelam Tamils worldwide are more united in our call for justice via ICC referral than ever before, for example, and so, although we have lost the Bishop’s voice, his vision and mission lives on in us. Dedicating ourselves to ensuring that accountability for the crimes for which the Bishop risked his life to expose and condemn is achieved is the greatest sign of respect we could and should pay to Bishop Rayappu’s legacy. From one voice of justice, comes many.
Ms. Rajanidevi, the deputy speaker of the TGTE in her condolence message said that the demise of Rev. Rayappu is not only a loss for Eelam Tamils but also for the Tamils across the world.She emphasized that no one was able to challenge his finding that 146,679 Tamils were killed during the final stages of the war.
Mr. Vijitharan, member of the TGTE said that before 2009 Rev Bishop acted as a shadow of the Tamil National Leader Mr.Velupillai Pirabaharan.
He further said that he told the legitimacy of the Tamil Struggle to the international community and was a witness of Tamil Genocide. He also said
that until his death he guided the Tamil People and strengthend Tamil Nationalism. He also said that Rev . Rayappu slammed the conseince of the world by giving the accurate number of the Tamil causalties.He concluded by saying that he bowed his head to that sacred individual.
Mr. Thavendrarajah in his speech said that during the war when the SriLankan state in a calculated manner reducing food and medicine to cause physical destruction of the Tamils by saying there were only few thousands of people were there Rev Rayappu citing the reports of the government agents themselves and exposed them to the world.
Mr.Kalaiyalagan said that people in the home land are requesting the Pope to give saint hood to Rev Rayappu and said that TGTE also should make
that request to the Pope.Mr.Linga Jothy endorsed that request. He also said that Rev. Rayappu was a witness of Tamils spirituality. Mr, Rudrakumaran
in his concluding remarks said that the TGTE would make that request.
Parliament
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
+1 614-202-3377
r.thave@tgte.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter