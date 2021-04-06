Osolumio™, The Non-UVC Disinfectant Light, is Appointed Non-Medical PPE Supplier

Osolumio™ is a non-UVC device that uses unique technology: Fusion Light Technology is the combination of 405nm + IR Three different sizes of Osolumio™ are available. Osolumio™ live on Indiegogo and reached its goal in just three days.

The Canada-based company launched a Non-UVC disinfectant device that can kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs, now listed as a non-medical PPE supplier.

At Renu Bio Life Ltd. we are always seeking ways to support our customers and partners. Our long-time research of Fusion Light Technology will significantly ease the worry of the sanitizing issue.” — Company official of Renu Bio Life Ltd.