15th Anniversary of Nutrition Response Testing® Advanced Clinical Training Course
The first students on the Ulan Nutritional Systems’ Advanced Clinical Training (ACT) class graduated in 2006.
Each breakthrough gave me an even higher appreciation for the importance of the basics of Nutrition Response Testing and the bonus of making it easier to handle my more routine patients.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrition Response Testing, a safe and non -invasive method of determining the underlying causes of health conditions was developed by Dr. Freddie Ulan, D.C. CCN to restore his own health. The technique is so effective he rapidly built a successful nutritional practice bringing health restoration to his community. The demand from other health practitioners who wanted to learn his methods led to the first course in the subject being taught by Dr. Ulan in many locations across the United States.
For many years Dr. Ulan taught only that one class and many practitioners attended them repeatedly, saying that they learned something new each time they attended.
During these early years, Dr. Ulan’s practice expanded as his patients referred friends and family for help with chronic health conditions they had not been able to resolve with other medical and alternative modalities.
“Every practitioner has his attention on the small percentage of truly difficult cases who keep him up at night worrying about them,” said Dr. Ulan. “We see patients getting well all the time, but there were a few that presented a real challenge.”
Many of his patients had been to a long list of other doctors before coming to see Dr. Ulan. During this period, he continued to research ways to handle these “difficult” cases and developed a series of advanced protocols.
“Each time I made a breakthrough it was based on the foundation of the basic Nutrition Response Testing work, but with a more laser-like viewpoint,” said Dr. Ulan. “Each breakthrough gave me three things: an answer to those previously difficult cases, which not only got them well, but opened a whole new referral pool of their friends and relatives, as well as an even higher appreciation for the importance of the basics of Nutrition Response Testing. And each breakthrough had the bonus of making it easier to handle my more routine patients.”
By 2005 the demand for learning these advanced procedures grew. He put together a weekend course in Advanced Clinical methods and the response was so big that he had to repeat it on several subsequent weekends. He could only teach 20 students at a time due to the complexity of the materials and the need for hours of drilling to master the techniques.
Dr. Ulan realized that it was not possible to teach this material in just three days. So, he spent a year developing the full Advanced Clinical Training course assisted by another practitioner whom he had personally mentored for several years. The result was approximately 150 hours of coursework and drilling delivered in six three-day modules. This first ACT class graduated in 2006.
Over the years, the ACT course has been further refined and modified as new breakthroughs occur. The course is now delivered by Dr. Brad Kristiansen and the first three modules are delivered online, so practitioners don’t have to travel or leave their practice to learn the techniques.
In the last 15 years Ulan Nutritional Systems has trained more than 500 practitioners across the US in these Advanced Clinical Procedures.
“Completing the Advanced Clinical Training course has changed my practice in many ways,” says Dr. Stacy Phelps of Alsip, IL. “I now have the utmost confidence that I can handle cases that were not getting results, even from the top medical specialists in Chicago.”
Learn more about Ulan Nutritional Systems and the full spectrum of Nutrition Response Testing training available at www.unsinc.info.
