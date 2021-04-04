Blast Auxiliary Portable AC Review: Worthy Classic Desktop Air Cooler?

The Blast Auxiliary AC is a portable classic desktop air cooling unit that starts providing fast relief on the hottest and longest days of the upcoming spring and summer season, but does the Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop AC work or is it a cheap scam that isn’t worth a purchase today?

The hot summer weather is associated with lots of outdoor fun. However, unless your home has adequate air conditioning, your indoor temperature could be quite unbearable. This is where the Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop AC comes into play as a multi-functional personal air conditioning unit that has portable features that make it all worth the while.

This review unveils the Blast Auxiliary AC, which is a portable air conditioner that you can carry with you wherever you go to keep you at the right temperature. Read on to discover more about the product, its pros and cons, and more importantly, how you can get it.

What is Blast Auxiliary AC?

Blast Auxiliary AC is a portable air-cooling device that allows users to escape the scorching summer heat all year round. Once acquired, users forget about spending money endlessly on electricity to power their air conditioners. Unlike other air coolers that are expensive and beyond the reach of most people, the Blast Auxiliary AC is affordable.

With this portable air cooler, users can spend just a few pennies to enjoy a cool surrounding this summer. Besides, they can use it repeatedly every summer to come. It consumes very little electricity and users can place it nearly anywhere they want calm, refreshing air.

Blast Auxiliary AC is your personal air cooler both during the day and at night. Once you have it, there’s no need to switch on your central air conditioner all day and night. This personal air cooler can cool your room when and where you need it.

Thanks to its compact and lightweight, you can carry it with you anywhere you want to escape the scorching summer sun. It can soothe your baby to sleep or you can have it on your office desk while working.

Specifications of the Blast Auxiliary AC

According to the research in regards to their official website and other in-depth analysis threads being examined, the Blast Auxiliary AC comes with the following specifications:

Adjustable louvers

Lightweight (weighs less than 2 pounds when empty)

Adjustable fan strength for the desired comfort

Generates cool air faster

Serves as both a cooler and humidifier

Can work as a regular fan





How Blast Auxiliary AC Works

The Blast Auxiliary AC is simple to use and offers convenience as an optimized portable alternative for users. Once it’s on, it works faster to cool the room within only thirty minutes. With this device, you can make the air around you tranquil and relaxing within that short period.

It requires no refilling, so you just need to add water to the storage tank. It comes with a replaceable drape that lasts for up to eight weeks. Once switched on, the cooler delivers three cooling technologies—all in one, small compact unit.

Ice tray: This component cools the air to ice temperatures similar to those in Alaska

Water curtain: This component gets soaked in water to deliver instant cooling. The heat disappears through evaporation, giving way to pleasant cool air.

Misting device: This component helps keep the air cool and moist. As a bonus, this is better for the user’s skin and sinuses compared to a drying AC unit.

Benefits of Blast Auxiliary AC

This portable air cooler is already selling like a hot cake in the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia with tens of thousands of people giving positive feedback. According to the manufacturer, the Blast Auxiliary AC delivers the following benefits:

It works both as a standard fan and for delivering a cooling breeze

It also works as a humidifier. This allows you to breathe easier if you have dry air or stuffed sinuses

Blast Auxiliary AC delivers very cool air faster

Its adjustable fan power allows users to choose their preferred level of comfort

It makes very little noise, so you can work peacefully in a comfortable space without distraction

It is lightweight and compact, complete with a carrying handle that makes it easy to carry around

It comes with adjustable louvers, which you can use to adjust direct cool air just where you want it

Available only on the official website to avoid all extra fees and middlemen for the best price possible





What Makes Blast Auxiliary AC a Better Option?

The Blast Auxiliary AC is valuable on warm days. Additionally, it delivers a relaxing, refreshing, and cool surrounding. With this device, users can forget about the effects of the scorching summer weather.

Besides, this personal air cooler moisturizes the surrounding atmosphere, which is helpful to the users’ sinuses and skin. It’s simple to use and has completely no hassle when it comes to functioning. Since it’s cordless, it can as well function as a mobile desktop AC.

Importantly, the fact that it can function as a regular fan and as a portable air cooler, makes it two devices in one. This means you’re saving money when you buy the Blast Auxiliary AC. Additionally, if the product fails to work for you as expected, you can contact the company within 30 days of purchase for a refund.

Pros and Cons of Blast Auxiliary AC

The Pros

High-quality guarantee: The Blast Auxiliary AC delivers reliable, trouble-free results. It embraces high-quality design and materials.

No-hassle returns: Should you be unhappy with the Blast Auxiliary AC, you can easily count on the 30-day moneyback guarantee given by the company.

Faster delivery: Once ordered, the company processes the delivery fast without any delay. After receiving and confirming payment, the company processes and dispatches the package to your preferred address.

Cooling for personal use: This personal air cooler ensures that your surrounding temperature remains perfect always. It works in any room where you want cool, refreshing air. Complete with a USB cable, it can connect to the nearest power source.

Adjustable fan power: With this portable air cooler, you can control the cooling to your individual preference with three fan speeds and adjustable louvers to channel the airflow to where you need it.

Easy to use: The device is easy to use, with simple easy-to-fill pouring. There is no need to refill the tank, as you simply pour the water directly into the unit. Additionally, it takes only a few minutes to set up.

The Cons

Only available on the internet: Currently, the Blast Auxiliary AC is only available through the company’s official website. You cannot get it in any third-party stores and outlets.

Limited stock: According to the manufacturer, Blast Auxiliary AC is currently in high demand and can run out of stock at any time. Once it’s sold out, there’s no guarantee that the company will restock the product.

How to Use Blast Auxiliary AC

Order the Blast Auxiliary unit from the official website

Once you get the device, fill it with water, and plug it in. Place it on your work desk, your bedroom, or your child’s bedroom.

Within a few minutes, you can enjoy a cool, refreshing wave of air

Blast Auxiliary AC Price

The best place to buy the Blast Auxiliary AC is the official website. Currently, the company offers a 50 percent discount on all units. Here are the prices:

1x Blast Auxiliary AC at $89.99

2x Blast Auxiliary AC at $179.98

3x Blast Auxiliary AC at $202.48

These are discounted prices, which can change any time soon. Serious buyers can place their orders today. By buying from the official website, you can be sure that you’re getting a genuine product. It also allows you to utilize any special offers and discounts that may be available.





Blast Auxiliary AC Final Verdict

Summer is hot and many people around the world are experiencing higher temperatures as well. This means the air conditioning systems must work extra hours to maintain a cool environment. But this comes with increased energy expenses too. Fortunately, with Blast Auxiliary AC, you can have a cooling solution at home or in your workplace—at a much lower cost.

Buy the Number One Personal Air Cooling Unit in the Blast Auxiliary Classic Desktop AC While Supplies Last Today

Official Website - https://www.getblastauxiliary.com/classicac/en/index.html

Contact Details: Blast Auxiliary

support@getblastauxiliary.com

Phone (United States & Canada): 866-3351-618

Phone (Australia & New Zealand): 02 5133 5698

Phone (United Kingdom & Ireland): 033 081 80915

