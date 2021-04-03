Senators Amanda M. Cappelletti, Katie Muth and State Representative Chris Rabb Announce Bold Step with #Go100PA Legislation for Climate Change

Harrisburg, PA − April 3, 2021 − Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D- Montgomery, Delaware) and Senator Katie Muth (D- Berks, Chester, Montgomery) announced companion legislation with State Representative Christopher Rabb (D-Philadelphia) that would put Pennsylvania on track to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2050. On April 21st, 2021, the legislators will be introducing legislation to transition Pennsylvania to 100% renewable energy by 2050. This bold step on climate change would put the Commonwealth on track toward a greener, more sustainable future.

“Pennsylvania is way behind where we need to be in terms of combating climate change. I’m pushing for Pennsylvania to move to 100% renewable by 2050. We need drastic legislative action to fight the existential threat of climate change. I hope my colleagues from both sides of the aisle will strongly consider signing onto this legislation and showing some unity when it comes to protecting our environment and our families,” said Senator Cappelletti.

Already, 7 states representing more than 68 million people have passed similar policies, including New York and Virginia.

State Representative Rabb said, “Mother Earth’s dying, but we can save her! This bill ensures Pennsylvania’s doing its part.”

The legislators are intending to introduce the legislation the day before Earth Day, an international day to recognize the action we need to take to protect our environment. This year’s theme for Earth Day 2021 is “Restore Our Earth.” It focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems. In this way, the theme rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptation are the only ways to address climate change.

“The time for addressing the climate crisis is running out and the clock is ticking. Every moment of everyday must be used to implement plans and solutions to prevent further harm and protect the earth, the people living here now and generations to come. We cannot continue to pollute the atmosphere, poison our water supplies, and further exhaust our natural resources. Bold, urgent action is needed NOW. Everyone needs to step up, work together, and let science lead the way. The earth is our only home and this is the fight for our lives” said Senator Muth.

See the full house co-Sponsorship memoranda here.

See the full senate co-sponsorship memoranda here.

Join us in talking about the upcoming legislation by using #Go100PA on social media.

####