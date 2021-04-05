Success Strategist and Executive Leadership Coach Jovita Jenkins to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As women ascend the ranks of executive leadership, they still encounter a host of issues. Men are still promoted based on promise and potential; women must demonstrate leadership before they are offered opportunities. When they do become leaders, women must contend with men who have not come to terms with having a woman as a boss. This can lead to imposter syndrome: not believing they deserve a position of leadership.

Sometimes the solution is simply to get out of our own way and return our focus to what is important.

Jovita Jenkins is a success strategist and executive leadership coach. A founding guide at Chief, a private network designed specifically for senior women leaders, Jovita facilitates peer groups of senior women at the VP and C-suite levels within major corporations. She also coaches private clients, ranging from rising stars in organizations to C-suite leaders who want to enhance their effectiveness.

Prior to becoming a coach, Jenkins was one of the first black women in aerospace engineering. A pioneer in the field and a West Coast “hidden figure,” Jenkins spent 40 years in aerospace engineering, working on space stations, space shuttles and even the Hubble telescope, leading a systems engineering division within a Fortune 500 aerospace company.

According to Jenkins, effective leadership not only depends on expertise, but relationships with peers, subordinates, other senior leaders, and customers. She attributes her success to her ability to build relationships and get people with different skills sets and backgrounds to work more effectively together.

As a coach, author, and motivational speaker, Jovita inspires business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals to get out of their own way, tap into their inner strength, take charge of their lives and careers and achieve their dreams of greatness and balance. She also speaks at conferences, summits, and symposiums focused on increasing participation of minorities and women in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) careers.

Jenkins is the author Get Out of Your Own Way: Create the Next Chapter of Your Life, which challenges women leaders to think differently about their lives and begin the journey of self-discovery.

“I enjoy helping people discover their Aha! moments.”

