An ancient prophecy came true on March 20, 2021: Creative Society. What the Prophets Dreamed of

Why do we live for 6000 yrs in a consumerist society that hides the truth and distorts the facts?! For the first time in history, the answers have been spoken!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 20, 2021, an unprecedented event of global significance was held on the platform of the ALLATRA International Public Movement – the World Online Conference “ Creative Society. What the Prophets Dreamed of ”.The uniqueness of this event, first of all, is that the conference was organized and initiated by people from all over the world. The Truth that all the Prophets spoke of was returned to people!After all, Prophets came at different times and told people what was important:- that God is one;- about life in Love and brotherhood;- about peace and justice;- about a Creative and Ideal Society.But why don't we live like this?! Why have we been living for 6000 years in a consumerist society that hides the truth and distorts the facts?! And why for so many centuries have we humans allowed all this to happen? For the first time in the history of our mankind, the answers to all these burning questions have been spoken out loud!Power or Love: What did the Prophets bequeath?- About the End Times and the Global Choice of humanity.- What can each person really do today so that we can make the dream of all the Prophets a reality?- About the need and desire of all people (99%) to unite in a single goal of building a Creative Society in the near future.- 8 Foundations of a Creative Society.Live broadcast and simultaneous translation into more than 45 languages allowed people living in 180 countries of the world not only to watch, but also to participate in the conference. It was broadcast all over the world on thousands of streaming platforms, many social networks, radio stations, TV channels, websites, and many other Internet resources.We are now living in a unique time! Humanity had a chance to change our world and build a Creative Society in a very short period of time!We don't need revolutions! We need evolution! The truth is spoken!The world is no longer what it was yesterday! All we need is to change our thinking from consumer to Сreative. Together we can create a world worthy of all Humanity.Will we take this chance ?! It all depends only on our choice!